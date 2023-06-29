HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Supreme Court has struck down a college admission practice that has been in effect since the late 1970s – affirmative action.

Merriam-Webster defines it as the use of policies, legislation, programs, and procedures to improve the educational or employment opportunities of members of certain demographic groups.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment.

The ruling is related to how Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill handle admissions.

Both institutions can and are required to consider an applicant’s race when it comes to this process.

Written for the court Roberts said that “the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race.”

However, Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton told 10 On Your Side that affirmative action is what kept our institutions diverse.

“When you talk about test scores, when you talk about being able to afford going to these schools, and you talk about being accepted into these schools … then you have Black or Brown families that can’t afford to do that or have all the credentials, but still can’t get in,” she said. “Affirmative action was able to make sure you had a percentage of Black or Brown students.”

Affirmative action was established back in 1978 with the court case Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell said that while a quota system to reserve seats for a specific race was not constitutional, “race could only operate as a plus in a particular applicant’s file,” and even then, it had to be weighed with all of the other college admission factors.

Kanoyton believed Thursday’s ruling was influenced by the thought of racism no longer being a problem in the United States.

“We are not at the post racism stage,” she said. “And that’s the excuse that’s being used.”

On the other hand, many state legislators applaud the high court’s decision.

In a statement, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears said that “students across America, regardless of their background, will now have access to the best educational opportunities available.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also released a statement which read in part, ”…we are closer than ever before to ensuring that an individual’s future opportunities are unlocked based on their potential … as opposed to simply on their race.

The White House had a different view.

“I know today’s court decision is a severe disappointment to many people including me,” President Biden said. “We cannot let this decision be a permanent setback for this country. We need to keep an open door of opportunities.”

The UNC Board of Trustees Chair David L. Boliek Jr. said in a statement that the university would comply in full with the ruling.

“On behalf of the people of our state, we will work with the administration to ensure that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill complies fully with today’s ruling from the nation’s highest court,” Boliek said. “We intend for America’s oldest public university to keep leading.”