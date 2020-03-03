Lawsuit filed over Trump Administration attempting to divert $3.8 billion in military funding to border wall

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2014 file photo, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks at a news conference at his office in Richmond, Va. A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday, Feb. 4, on whether Virginia’s ban on gay marriage is unconstitutional. Herring, the state’s newly elected Democratic attorney general, said he has already […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has joined a lawsuit aimed at stopping billions of dollars in Department of Defense funding from being used to build a wall at the border of Mexico.

Herring is one of 19 attorney generals who filed the lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration on Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes about two weeks after Trump announced that his administration intends to divert $3.8 billion in Department of Defense funding to the border wall project. The money was allocated to the Department of Defense by the United States Congress. It is slated to be used for military construction and resources and equipment for the National Guard, according to a news release.

If the money is diverted, military installations in Virginia could lose up to $631 million in construction funding, the release states.

The lawsuit argues that Trump is violating his power as president by attempting to divert funding that has already been allocated by Congress. It also argues that the Trump administration hasn’t met the legal requirements needed to divert the money, according to the release.

This isn’t the first lawsuit Herring has filed against the Trump administration over funding and the border wall. He filed a similar lawsuit in 2019 after Trump attempted to divert funding for the border wall by declaring a state of emergency. A federal judge stopped the money from being reallocated to the border wall project, according to the release.

“Once again, the Trump Administration has circumvented Congress in order to divert critical funding from actual national security priorities, including military construction projects at different facilities across Virginia,” Herring said “We cannot continue to allow this President to skirt the law, especially when his actions go against the very values our country was built on.”

Latest Posts: