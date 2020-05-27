LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts headed to launchpad for historic crewed mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a 50/50 chance Florida’s weather will cooperate with the historic crewed launch NASA and SpaceX are aiming for on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from the Space Force.

The 45th Weather Squadron, based at Patrick Air Force Base between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach, released a launch mission execution forecast at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Their forecast predicts a 50 percent chance weather constraints will be violated around launch time for the historic Demo-2 mission.

The primary concerns listed are flight through precipitation, the anvil cloud rule and the cumulus cloud rule.

“Residual moisture with the passing low-pressure system and increased low-level convergence will threaten the Space Coast with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” the 45th Weather Squadron wrote.

Crew Dragon looks good up there…..50/50 chance right now for a 4:33 pm launch from Cape Canaveral. https://t.co/E7Kl1GKF5z — Amanda Holly (@WFLAamanda) May 27, 2020

SpaceX and NASA have targeted 4:33 p.m. ET to launch the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will be carrying NASA astronaut Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

The Demo-2 mission marks the first time humans will be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

“I don’t have to tell you all how exciting it is to have the first flight of humans to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years,” Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said Tuesday.

Nexstar will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day of the historic crewed launch. Check back here for updates.