LAPD union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – The Los Angeles Protective League has sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, requesting a formal investigation into a tweet sent out by LeBron James.

After former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd, a Columbus police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant.

James posted a tweet with the officer’s picture and wrote, “You’re next #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star later deleted the tweet, saying it was being used to “create more hate.”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

FOX News reported that Detective James McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, said the NBA should determine if James violated any league policies.

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” this week.

“…No officer wants to take a life, but I’ll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he’s a hero,” McBride said.

The NBA has not responded.