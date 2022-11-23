A Lamborghini driver was cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for doing 150 mph in Santa Barbara County on Nov. 22, 2022 (CHP Buellton)

(KTLA) – A Lamborghini driver was pulled over and ticketed for reckless driving after allegedly speeding at nearly three times the posted limit on a winding roadway in California’s Santa Barbara County.

The unidentified driver was stopped by California Highway Patrol officers Sunday on Highway 154.

Photos shared by CHP Buellton showed a black Lamborghini on the side of the road and a portion of the written ticket, which indicates the driver was clocked at 152 mph. Highway 154 has a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

“154 is the State Route[,] NOT the speed limit,” the CHP remarked on social media.

Highway 154 is a winding narrow highway that takes drivers along tight curves between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.

On one end, single-lane traffic takes drivers on a steep climb, with the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. On the other, the roadway snakes along Lake Cachuma with limited visibility on either side of the road and several blind corners.

There are a handful of straightaways and passing lanes, but those are few and far between.

“We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track,” CHP wrote on social media.

With heavy traffic expected throughout the holidays, CHP is asking motorists to do their part by slowing down, removing distractions and never driving impaired.

According to the California Legislature, reckless driving violators could face up to 90 days in jail and be fined as much as $1,000. The CHP did not indicate what penalties the Lamborghini driver faced.