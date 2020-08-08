LaGrange woman hospitalized after being beaten and set on fire, ex-boyfriend arrested and charged in attack

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are investigating a horrific incident in which a woman was held against her will, beaten, and set on fire. The suspect in the case is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The investigation into the brutal attack began Friday morning. Investigators say the victim, Sherry Hardnett, was found walking down South Greenwood Street at around 5:00 a.m., where she flagged down a police officer for help.

Officers with the LaGrange Criminal Investigations Section, who took over the investigation, learned from Hardnett that her ex-boyfriend, Damario Davis, age 44, had broken into her home sometime in the early morning hours of Friday and waited for her to return home.

According to investigators, that is when the attack on Hardnett began. Investigators say during the attack Hardnett was held against her will, beaten, and kicked. Davis then poured an unknown flammable accelerant on her, and set her on fire, according to investigators..

Hardnett suffered significant burns to a good portion of her upper and lower body. She was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. An update on her condition is not available.

Davis was taken into custody a short time later on an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic violence incident in April 2020.

Davis is facing additional charges in connection to the incident Friday morning against Hardnett, including Criminal Attempt Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment, Burglary, Aggravated Stalking, Arson 1st Degree

Anyone with information about this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.