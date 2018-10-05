LaCroix lawsuit alleges drink not ‘all natural,’ contains cockroach insecticide

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: LaCroix Sparking Water on display during Hilarity for Charity’s 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen’s Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

(WTNH/WFLA) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against the maker of the popular sparkling water brand, LaCroix.

The suit filed Monday in Illinois is looking to stop LaCroix from labeling and marketing that it is 100 percent natural. It is seeking damages for consumers.

It claimed LaCroix intentionally misled consumers by calling its beverages “100% natural” when they actually contain linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide, and other chemicals that “can cause kidney toxicity and tumors,” the suit said.

The National Beverage Corporation denies all allegations, which it says were filed “without basis in fact or law.”

The sparkling water brand sells 21 different flavors, including lemon, berry and pamplemousse (the French translation for grapefruit). It said all essences are “certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural.”