Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

by: Nexstar Media Wire, WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced on Saturday that every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus in their April 3 paycheck.

The bonus will be given to employees hired before March 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks which covers the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full statement here.

