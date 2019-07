PORTMSOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger says its looking to fill more than 400 jobs across its Mid-Atlantic Division.

The company announced that a total of 420 hourly and management positions would be open across 122 stores.

Stores in several states are included in the hiring effort: Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. Those interested in applying are encouraged to do so online.

Kroger says its expecting to hire an estimated 11,000 jobs nationwide.