Kroger, Kraft Heinz donate $50,000 to food banks in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger and Kraft Heinz partnered to donate $50,000 to food banks throughout Hampton Roads.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank each received a cash donation of $25,000, respectively.

“This donation will allow our food bank partners in Hampton Roads to get hundreds of thousands of meals to individuals fighting hunger in the Hampton Roads community,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re so glad we can join forces with Kraft Heinz on this donation.”

As part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, the donations are aimed at fighting hunger and eliminating waste throughout the community.

“We look forward to partnering with Kroger on this donation each year,” said Steven Froemming, customer retail manager with Kraft Heinz. “We know these dollars will make an impact for the people who need it most.”

According to a statement released by Kroger Wednesday, this is the third consecutive year that the two have come together in December to make a $50,000 donation in Hampton Roads.

“Our grocery partners have been an integral part of our mission to eliminate hunger for the families we serve in Southeastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“As food insecurity rates continue to rise and new faces appear at our distribution sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this continued support from Kroger and Kraft Heinz comes at a critical time, and we are grateful for their shared interest in serving our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Kroger has 16 stores across Hampton Roads and has donated 538,258 pounds of fresh food through its food rescue program to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank from January 2020 and October 2020.

Kroger also participates in local community events year-round such as the Mayflower Marathon and by helping groups including the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, American Cancer Society, and Susan G. Komen.

“With the disruptions to lives and incomes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen many new faces of food insecurity visiting our partner agencies and outreach programs,” said Karen Joyner, Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“This significant and generous contribution from Kroger and Kraft Heinz ensures that we will be able to continue to respond to increased requests for food assistance from our neighbors seeking support. Our work is only possible because of strong partnerships, and we thank Kroger and Kraft Heinz for their dedication to food banks and for helping us provide hope in the form of healthy meals throughout our community.”