(NEXSTAR) – Krispy Kreme started serving its new doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream and doughnut-flavored milkshakes in 10 different markets nationwide starting Tuesday, one of which is Hampton Roads.

These are the six local stores:

4901 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

5832 North-Hampton Blvd., Virginia Beach

1444 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

3400 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

12648 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

4028 Victory Blvd., Portsmouth

Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem, in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities region (Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol), in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas, are also getting the ice cream early.

Krispy Kreme’s new soft serve will be available in cups, cones, or blended into seven different doughnut-inspired milkshakes. (Krispy Kreme)

It will later debut at shops in Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Branson, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas, according to a press release.

The soft-serve is offered in one flavor — “Original Glazed” — and made with ingredients used in the recipe for Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts, including its glaze, the company says.

Ice creams will be served in cups, cones, or in milkshakes, the latter of which are offered in seven different flavors inspired by Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts. Toppings such as sprinkles, sauces, and dehydrated doughnut pieces will also be available.