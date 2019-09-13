Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

(WRIC/WAVY) — If you’re a doughnuts lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.

This superstitious Friday just became a little bit sweeter with news that Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen doughnuts for just $13.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and and 1 Assorted dozen. It’s being offered at locations across the country, including several in Hampton Roads:

  • Chesapeake
  • Hampton
  • Newport News
  • Portsmouth
  • Virginia Beach

