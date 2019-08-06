Krispy Kreme announces two new Reese’s flavored donuts

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth.

The two companies have teamed up to create two new doughnut flavors. They look like the original glazed Krispy Kreme, but with a twist.

One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme and the other is full of chocolate kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen, individually or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two-cup pack.

You’ll have to hurry if you want to try them, as they’re only available for a limited time.

