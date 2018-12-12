Kimberly-Clark recalls some U by Kotex tampons

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR U BY KOTEX AND WALGREENS: Volunteers from Walgreens sorted period products donated to Cradles to Crayons as part of the U by Kotex With U She Can at Walgreens initiative, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Chicago. Starting June 1, the purchase of any U by Kotex product at Walgreens will spark a […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular feminine care product is being recalled because it may unravel inside of the body.

Kimberly-Clark is recalling U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency, for a quality-related defect, the company said in a statement.

The move comes after several consumers reported tampons unraveling, leading some to seek medical attention to remove the pieces left in their bodies.

The company has also received “a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms” from its use.

The defective tampons were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018.

A list of lot numbers of the affected products is available on the Kimberly-Clark website and the U by Kotex website. You can also search by your lot number.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to stop using them and to contact the Kimberly-Clark Consumer Service Team at 1-888-255-3499.

Consumers who experience any vaginal infection, irritation or injury, or symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting are urged to seek medical assistance.