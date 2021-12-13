Kim Kardashian says she’s passed the ‘baby bar exam’

(The Hill) – Kim Kardashian says she passed her first “baby bar” exam, more than two years after she announced her intention to become a lawyer in order to propel her prison reform efforts.

“I passed the baby bar exam!” the reality TV star wrote in all caps to her more than 70 million Twitter followers on Monday.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” Kardashian, 41, said.

I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) pic.twitter.com/Fyy2TVG9lz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

The SKIMS founder revealed in 2019 that she was studying to take the bar exam in 2022.

Passing the so-called “baby bar,” a requirement for certain students pursuing non-traditional legal education in California in order to become licensed attorneys, allows Kardashian to continue three more years of legal study.

Kardashian disclosed that she had failed the exam the three previous times she had taken it, before passing after taking it while battling COVID-19 and a “104 fever.” The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” personality has said her goal is to ultimately open a law firm focused on prison reform.

The mom of four — who filed for divorce from rapper and 2020 White House hopeful Kanye West earlier this year — has been a vocal proponent of criminal justice reform. In 2018, Kardashian made headlines after meeting with then-President Trump in the Oval Office to urge him to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Trump granted clemency to Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on a nonviolent drug offense and money laundering charges, days later.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian urged her fans to “don’t ever give up.”

Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it,” Kardashian said in 2019, “and if I knew more, I could do more.”