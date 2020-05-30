Kentucky reporter shot with ‘pepper balls’ during live report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) – Television cameras captured police shooting at a reporter with ‘pepper balls’ in Louisville, Kentucky Friday night while she was reporting live on air.

The reporter, identifed by WAVE 3 News as Kaitlin Rust, was showing the camera supplies on the scene that would be used to help soothe people’s eyes after tear gas gets in them.

An officer can then be seen aiming a gun at the reporter and she screams, exclaiming she doesn’t know why she has been fired on because she is behind the police line.

In the video, you hear the reporter say she believes she’s being hit with rubber bullets, but the Louisville Metro Police Department told WAVE 3 News that LMPD officers do not use rubber bullets, and it was likely that Rust was hit with pepper balls.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust appeared to have been hit by rubber bullets reportedly fired by an LMPD officer during a protest in downtown Louisville. https://t.co/28L8xJ5c2Q — wave3news (@wave3news) May 30, 2020

Authorities are likely on edge in Louisville on the second night of protests there.

Seven people people were shot Thursday night and two police officers were hospitalized following the first night of protests.

Violent protests have erupted in major cities around the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protests in Kentucky are also in response to the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March. That happened while Louisville officers were serving her a no-knock warrant.

