Kansas man arrested after responding to police’s Facebook post attempting to locate him

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Manhattan, Kansas man who responded to a police department’s Facebook post asking for information on his whereabouts was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The Riley County Police Department was attempting to locate 33-year-old Jessie Sexton for a welfare check on July 25 when they put up a post asking for the public’s help.

Sexton responded to the post with multiple comments saying that he wasn’t missing, he didn’t want to talk to police and they could find him fishing at the lake if they wanted to talk.

RCPD commented asking Sexton to contact them over the phone, which he did. The attempted welfare check then turned to a search for Sexton due to outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, RCPD reported that they received a tip of his whereabouts and arrested him in the area of Deep Creek Road and Pillsbury in Riley County.

Sexton is now being held in the Riley County Jail on a Kansas Department of Corrections felony warrant for probation violation with additional charges pending.