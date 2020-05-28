Kaine says he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, talks with Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense Spectrum Policy and the Impact of the Federal Communications Commission’s Ligado Decision on National Security during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he and his wife Anne recently tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Kaine says he believes he got a mild case of COVID-19 starting in late March/early April after being diagnosed with the flu in mid March.

“I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it. The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough.”

He says he and his wife were isolating at their home in Richmond at the time.

“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus. We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others. Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms. By mid-April we were symptom free.”

While he tested positive for antibodies, Kaine isn’t taking chances due to the uncertainty around whether antibodies protect from a second infection.

“So we will keep following CDC guidelines—hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them.”

While Kaine tested positive for antibodies, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is the only senator to test positive for COVID-19 through a diagnostic test, meaning he was still infected with COVID-19 at the time. He was diagnosed on March 22.

