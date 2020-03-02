‘Judge Judy’ ending after 25 seasons, new show in the works

372961 01: Judge Judy Sheindlin Handles The Case Between Drummer Robert Williams And John Lydon (A.K.A. Johnny Rotten Of The Sex Pistols) In The Reality Television Courtroom Series “Judge Judy”, 11/24/97 Los Angeles, Ca. (Photo By Getty Images)

(WFLA) — “Judge Judy” is ending production after 25 seasons, according to multiple Hollywood sources.

The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, reportedly makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday where she said the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be its last.

Scheindlin told Ellen she’s not done yet, however, announcing that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon. She couldn’t say which platform or network it will air on.

Scheindlin is the highest paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.