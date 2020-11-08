Joe Biden’s dog Major to become first rescue dog in White House

President-elect Joe Biden gets a kiss on the cheek from his rescue dog, Major. (Courtesy: Biden social media accounts)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history as the nation’s first female vice president when she is sworn-in this January. But she won’t be the only one making history.

NBC reports Joe Biden’s dog Major will become the first rescue dog to ever take up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Bidens adopted the German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after fostering him. They also have a second dog, Champ, whom they bought from a Pennsylvania breeder. Like most pets, Major and Champ are no strangers to their owners’ social media pages.

Dogs became a talking point on the campaign trail since President Donald Trump is the first president to not have a dog since President William McKinley, who took office in 1897. Biden even tweeted “let’s put dogs back in the White House.”

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

It was obviously a big day in 2018 for the Delaware Humane Association to have a former vice president adopt one of their dogs. They posted the news on Facebook.