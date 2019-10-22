Jimmy Carter hospitalized, fractures pelvis after fall at Georgia home

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor in a statement issued Tuesday. She said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home after his fall Monday evening.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.