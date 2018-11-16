Jennie-O recalls 91K lbs of ground turkey that may have salmonella

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — More than 91,000 pounds of raw, ground turkey are being recalled, and it’s possibly linked to a large number of people getting sick from salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

The recalled products are made by Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC. It is recalling 91,388 pounds of products, all produced Sept. 11 and shipped nationwide:

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

Public health and safety officials are working to track down what made 164 people sick in 34 states. One patient who tested positive for salmonella had the Jennie-O brand of ground turkey in their home that matched the strain making people sick. However, officials are still working to track down and recall products from other companies that may be affected.

“Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

Salmonella is one of the most common food-borne illnesses, the USDA said, and common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever between 12 and 72 hours after consuming it. People can feel sick for 4-7 days and usually recover on their own, but children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems can develop more serious illnesses.

When preparing raw meat, FSIS suggests these safety precautions: