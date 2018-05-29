Jané recalls strollers for entrapment, strangulation risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Jané Muum is recalling strollers sold at Toys ‘R’ Us and other stores because an infant could pass through the opening between the armrest and the seat bottom.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says an infant’s head and neck can become entrapped by the armrest, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the U.S. model of Jané Muum strollers, sold in dark gray and black, light gray and black, blue and black, and green and black. “Muum by Jané” is printed on the front bottom frame.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled strollers and contact Jané for a free repair.

People can use the recalled strollers if they remove the armrest, and harness the child properly until they receive the replacement armrest.