Jackson State University president resigns after being arrested in prostitution sting

National

by: Associated Press, WJTV

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (AP/WJTV) – The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

A Clinton Police Department news release says 57—year-old William Bynum Jr. was among more than a dozen people arrested during the weekend.

A separate news release from the Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately.

Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana. He has been president of Jackson State since 2017.

WJTV reports a professor at JSU was also arrested.

