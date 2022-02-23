Ivanka Trump in talks to appear before investigators on Jan. 6 committee: report

FILE: Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Ivanka Trump is in discussions to appear before investigators from the House committee reviewing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a report from The New York Times.

The negotiations over her possible appearance follow a January request from the committee to the daughter of former President Trump, who served as one of his closest advisers.

“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokeswoman for Trump confirmed in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment, but cooperation from Ivanka Trump would be a significant development for the panel, which has also floated the idea of formally asking for a similarly high-profile appearance from former Vice President Mike Pence.

The committee in January outlined that it seeks insight that Ivanka Trump may be able to offer about exchanges between Pence and her father.

“The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the committee wrote in the letter to Ivanka Trump.

It also asked her to reconstruct her activities on the day of the riot and provide insight into actions taken — or not taken — by the White House that day.