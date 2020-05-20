It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, most shelters are closed to the public and are only doing adoptions by appointment, make sure you call ahead to let them know you are interested in adopting.

If you’re looking for a new pet, the Federal Trade Commission says its best to work with a reputable animal shelter or rescue league that is local. Most legitimate shelters and rescue leagues post their adoption fees online and they won’t ask you to pay additional unexpected fees. If you stick with a local organization, you may not have to pay until you pick up your new pet. The Humane Society of the United States can refer you to local shelters.