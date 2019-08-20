Wisconsin family finds frog in pre-packaged salad mix

(WFMJ/NBC News) — A Wisconsin family recently found quite the surprise in their pre-packaged salad mix: a live frog!

The Allen family found the frog in their Simple Truth Organic lettuce when they were making dinner after getting groceries from the Pick ‘n Save in Glendale.

“I’m across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud,” Karlie Allen said.

She went to investigate.

“Holy moly this is this is happening,” said Allen.

That’s when she pulled out her phone.

“I’m thinking one, how the heck did that get in there, and two, that is absolutely disgusting,” said Allen.

They planned to return the lettuce and the frog, but to their surprise it escaped overnight.

“It’s perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter,” said Allen.

They let the frog go, but Allen brought the lettuce back to this Pick ‘n Save in the morning and showed the clerk the video. She gave her a refund, but Karlie was hoping for answers.

