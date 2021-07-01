It’s Bobby Bonilla Day: Mets pay another $1.19M to former outfielder, payments to continue to 2035

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 5: New York Mets Bobby Bonilla (R) is congratulated by his teammate Howard Johnson 05 April 1993 after his solo home run in the 5th inning. The Mets won their season opener 3-0 against the new expansion team, the Colorado Rockies. (Photo credit should read MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KDVR) — Imagine not working your job for 20 years and still getting paid. That’s exactly what Bobby Bonilla has done.

Bonilla retired from Major League Baseball in 2001. 20 years later, he’s still banking $1.19 million every July 1.

His contract with the New York Mets is for $1,193,248.20 each year until 2035. However, there is growing speculation that the Mets might pay off Bonilla’s contract this year.

In a tweet sent out on Wednesday night, the Mets said, “You know what tomorrow is. We have a BIG announcement.” The tweet included a GIF of Bonilla.