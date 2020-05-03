Invasive ‘murder hornets’ spotted in the U.S. for the first time

CUSTER, Wash. (KRON/CNN) — A species of “murder hornets” are now in the United States.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species, and they have been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers have nicknamed it the “murder hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

The hornets are more than two inches in length and have reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state.

According to the New York Times, a beekeeper in Custer, Washington discovered carcasses of his bees with decapitated heads in November.

It was later discovered that the bees were killed by murder hornets.

Scientists are worried the murder hornets could devastate bee populations in the U.S.

Researchers are now hunting for the hornets and hoping to eradicate the species before it establishes itself in the states.

The murder hornets can kill people using their potent venom. The NYT reports the hornet kills up to 50 people every year in Japan.

Scientists don’t know yet how the hornet made it to the U.S.

