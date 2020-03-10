1  of  2
InfoWars founder, conservative radio host Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI on Tuesday

National

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Jones (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday morning, conservative radio host Alex Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO says that Jones was booked at 12:36 a.m. for the class B misdemeanor and was released at 4:11 a.m.

Jones’ website, InfoWars, has notably claimed conspiracy theories around major news events, including 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting, which he claimed was faked and that parents had faked their childrens’ deaths.

His bail was set at $3,000.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

