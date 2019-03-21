Infant cough syrup recalled due to possible contamination

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A cough syrup for babies is being recalled due to contamination concerns.

The DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus cough syrup was sold at Dollar General stores across the country and is being recalled because it could be contaminated with bacillus cereus, which could cause vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the FDA, individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled cough syrup comes in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

The FDA says the potential for contamination was noted after audit testing revealed the presence of Bacillus cereus /Bacillus circulans in some bottles of this lot of the product. One in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus and two in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus circulans.

Production of the cough syrup has been suspended while the FDA and Kingston Pharma continues their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return the cough syrup to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.