Indiana councilman apologizes for blackface Halloween costume

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana City Council member and police officer has apologized after photos of him in blackface at a past Halloween party recently surfaced.

Merrillville Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officer, apologized on Facebook.

One photo of Minchuk, obtained by The (Northwest Indiana) Times, shows Minchuck in blackface and a black wig and wearing a shirt reading “Kill Whitey.” He is standing next to a person dressed in a white Ku Klux Klan robe.

That combination of racist imagery is familiar for Virginians. Gov. Ralph Northam came under fire in February of 2019 after a photo surfaced from his Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook that showed a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe. Northam admitted he was in the photo, but didn’t say whether he was in the KKK robe or blackface.

The photos of Minchuk were reportedly taken around 2003.

Minchuk said the costumes were a poor decision based on a sketch from “The Dave Chappelle Show.” He added that the photos were never intended to be racist.