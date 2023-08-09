PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Getting ready to head to your first year of college? You could win gas for your whole undergrad career (well, unless you’re Van Wilder).

Advance Auto Parts and Shell are teaming up to give 10 incoming freshmen a “Fuel Ride to College,” with fours years of free gas.

According to a new national survey from Atomik Research, 67 percent of college students say paying for gas puts the most strain on their finances.

You can apply to win the sweepstakes now at www.aapfuelride.com through August 18.