IHG Hotels offering ‘rent free’ year of hotel stays via contest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You could win a year’s worth of free stays in IHG Hotels as part of the company’s Department of Epic program.

The winner will get to stay at any IHG property, which includes Intercontinental Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Holiday Inn Express. It’s a $60,000 value.

To enter, you’re asked to tell IHG why you need an epic vacation without them why you need an epic vacation. Use the hashtag IHGTellMeContest on Twitter and Instagram and tag @IHGHotels.

The winner will be announced on August 2.