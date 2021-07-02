IHG Hotels offering ‘rent free’ year of hotel stays via contest

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa (Via IHG)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You could win a year’s worth of free stays in IHG Hotels as part of the company’s Department of Epic program.

The winner will get to stay at any IHG property, which includes Intercontinental Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Holiday Inn Express. It’s a $60,000 value.

To enter, you’re asked to tell IHG why you need an epic vacation without them why you need an epic vacation. Use the hashtag IHGTellMeContest on Twitter and Instagram and tag @IHGHotels.

The winner will be announced on August 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10