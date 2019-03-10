Igloo recalls coolers after Florida boy gets locked inside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) –A Florida boy got trapped in an Igloo cooler, prompting the container manufacturer to recall eight models of their coolers.

A video shows 5-year-old Nicholas Wanes of Pompano Beach climbing into the cooler to hide. The top of the cooler eventually drops and locks, trapping Wanes inside.

“We heard this muffled scream,” his mother Maria told WSVN. “We came running out, and you can tell where the scream was coming from. Finally, Rob turned and looked to the cooler, opened it up and he was in there.”

After the incident, Igloo Coolers issued a voluntary recall of the following models.

Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375

Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374

Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574

Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

The company will also send customers a latch replacement kit.

Consumers with questions can call Igloo at 1-888-257-0934.