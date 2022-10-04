GENEVA, Ill. (WGN) — Bridget Archbold, a senior at Geneva High School in Illinois, returned to the classroom Monday following a terrifying experience at her homecoming dance two weeks ago.

About two hours into the dance, Archbold collapsed on the gym floor.

“I just felt dizzy and I felt a sort of pressure on my neck,” Archbold told Nexstar’s WGN.

Fortunately, athletic trainer Nicole Collins was nearby.

“When this occurred, I was actually in front of the gym in the hallway chaperoning,” Collins said. “I just happened to hear the music stop.”

Archbold recalled her principal and dean picking her up and assisting her to the side before she started seizing.

“After about a minute, she stopped,” Collin said. “I went to monitor her vitals. I couldn’t find a pulse.”

Collins, trained in CPR since she was 10 years old, started compressions. A staff member grabbed a defibrillator as the principal cleared the gym.

“I was more focused on her, trying to do what I’ve been trained to do,” Collins said. “You see a kid in an emergency. I was locked in to do what needed to be done.”

After two rounds of CPR, Archbold once again started to breathe.

“I started crying and asked, ‘Did I ruin the dance?'” Archbold said.

Paramedics took Archbold to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she was released later that night. Doctors are still running more tests to determine what caused her seizure, but the high school senior said she is thankful to be back in school and reunited with the woman who saved her life.

“I’m just glad she was well trained and she sprung into action to save me because I really could have died that night,” Archbold said.

“Seeing her here makes my heart happy,” added Collins. “I’m just glad I was able to help her.”