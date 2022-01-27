‘I got some good shots in’: Docs show SC man’s role in Capitol riot

Editor’s note: Many posts contained profanity. That profanity has been edited.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Court documents obtained by News13 show a Little River man’s role in the Capitol riot, including his social media posts that said “it felt good” and “they cannot try to blame it on Antifa.”

Nicholas Languerand, 26, was among the rioters who “attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power after the November 3, 2020 Presidential election,” according to the court documents.

“Languerand purposefully joined a large group of rioters that was intent on interfering with the nation’s electoral process,” the document reads. “Languerand and the other rioters not only imperiled core democratic functions but also collectively caused enormous emotional, physical, and financial injuries along the way.”

As the election certification process was underway, a crowd gathered outside of the Capitol. At about 2 p.m., several people illegally went over the barricades and the officers, documents show.

Twenty minutes later, members of Congress were ordered to evacuate the chambers, according to documents. Rioters made their way to the doors behind where the inauguration was set up and near where several members of Congress were sheltering, according to the documents.

“Several officers sustained injuries during this prolonged struggle, and many returned to defend the Capitol, even when injured, as substantial reinforcements for these officers did not arrive until heavily armored Virginia State Police officers joined the police line with additional munitions around 5 p.m.,” according to the documents.

Languerand’s role

Languerand was living in Vermont at the time, and traveled to Washington D.C. by car, according to documents. He attended former president Donald Trump’s rally and made his way to the U.S. Capitol. Languerand was in the Upper West Terrace area of the Capitol for hours.

After the riot, he posted an image on Instagram of the Capitol building with circles around the areas he was “hanging out,” including an “X” over the tunnel where he said was “the spot where a huge fight between police and PATRIOTS when [sic] on for literally hours. People died,” according to documents.

In the same post, Languerand said he lost some “bad*** photos” he had taken and asked people to send him “good photos” of him or his “Pepe the frog” flag, according to documents.

“My fellow Americans… WE ARE THE STORM [emojis] Circled areas are where I was hanging out most of the time. Look for my Pepe flag. X marks the spot where a huge fight between police and PATRIOTS when [sic] on for literally hours. People died. The arrow points to the highest set of bleachers where we pushed back to. I had some bad*** photos from under the bleachers but I lost them apparently. If anyone has any good photos from up there or if you see my Pepe flag plz send. I haven’t seen any video footage of that fight yet.”

Photo posted to Languerand’s Instagram account at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Court documents)

The Instagram post was consistent with his post on Reddit, which showed that at 3 p.m. he was at the north end of the Upper West Terrace with a view of the Lower West Terrace below, according to documents. In the Reddit post, it shows a photo of him with the caption “How many other wonderful Vermont Patriots were at the legendary and historical DC storm?”

Courtesy: Court documents

At about 3:54 p.m., Languerand was at the south end of the Upper West Terrace waiving a “Pepe the frog” flag, according to documents.

Languerand at the Upper West Terrace at about 3:54 p.m. Jan. 6 (Courtesy: Court documents)

Languerand posted a video on Instagram at about 11:21 a.m. Jan. 7, 2021, calling the Lower West Terrace battle a “straight-up fight” against police, according to documents. He specifically mentioned “heave ho” chants from the rioters who were pushing against police and when they used a ladder as a battering ram to get through the line of police.

By 4:52 p.m., Languerand went to the Lower West Terrace from the Upper West Terrace to participate in the violence, according to documents. At 4:53 p.m., Languerand threw a piece of wood at police that he took from another rioter. At about 4:56 p.m., he and another rioter threw an audio speaker at the officers, according to documents. Languerand was not separately charged for throwing the speaker.

Courtesy: Court documents

The audio speaker hit one of the officer’s riot shields, which was recorded by the officer’s body camera, according to documents. About a minute later, he threw two sticks at officers, both of which landed inside the tunnel. Three minutes after that, he threw another stick that hit their shields, documents show. He then threw an orange traffic barrier that hit multiple officers.

Courtesy: Court documents

Languerand then threw a pepper spray container and a bottle of liquid, according to documents. He then threw more objects at police, including wood and sticks. Languerand admitted during his guilty plea that the objects and the way they were thrown could’ve cause serious injury, according to documents.

He then took part of an officer’s stolen riot shield and slammed it on the ground several times and then thrust it at police, according to the documents. Languerand left the area after law enforcement exited the tunnel and began using tear gas.

The feds said that while Languerand didn’t enter the Capitol, “it was not for a lack of trying.”

“Like every other rioter, Languerand contributed to the collective threat to democracy, physical safety, emotional well-being, and property on January 6, 2021,” the document reads.

The feds argued that Languerand watched the violence for hours and instead of leaving or stepping back, he chose to get involved.

Post-riot social media posts

In a post made on Instagram that evening, Languerand bragged about his involvement in the riot and admitted that he wanted to get inside the Capitol.

There were people being extremely violent but they were tear gassing the onlookers. Post to languerand’s instagram at 6:57 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

No I never made it inside but I got some good shots in. A [sic] stole a riot shield got pepper sprayed gassed it was lit post to languerand’s instagram at 6:57 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

I’m sorry Trump telling people to go home was kinda soft post to languerand’s instagram at 6:58 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

In a separate post, Languerand said there was an “all out fight between the police defending the building and the patriots that were there” and said he was “all the way at the top right on the front lines of it,” according to documents.

It was absolutely crazy. There was an all out fight between the police defending the building and the patriots that were there. It ended with the entire crowd – even people who were completely peaceful – getting tear gassed and pepper sprayed. post to languerand’s instagram at 8:31 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021

I was all the way at the top right on the front lines of it. S*** was nuts. post to languerand’s instagram at 8:32 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

A few hours later, he again bragged about how he was “straight up fighting these riot cops in the doorway of the capital [sic] building,” according to documents. He wrote “it was f****** insane.”

I kind of feel like an Antifa pos after all that today but nah f*** that. Guys I was in the s***. I got tear gassed and pepper sprayed. We were straight up fighting these riot cops in the doorway of the capital [sic] building it was f****** insane. post to languerand’s instagram at 10:59 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021

Languerand later posted that “next time we come back with rifles. It’s not a game,” according to the documents. He also posted “This is just the beginning. We have only just begun to fight.” Languerand then dismissed the claim that Antifa was responsible for the riot and said “it felt good,” documents show.

I didn’t go inside. But I can say one thing for sure, every person that was up there was involved in that. They cannot try to blame it on Antifa. We did that. And it felt good. post to languerand’s instagram at 11:37 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

A day later, Languerand posted that the Jan. 6 violence was justified and compared it to the American Revolution, according to documents.

“The last American revolution was fought with muskets. We didn’t peacefully protest. We didn’t ask for permission. We picked up rifles and shot the people who were oppressing us. Violence isn’t always the answer but in the face of tyranny violence may be the only answer,” he wrote.

He then posted a video later that day, where he described the riot as “absolutely some legendary s***,” according to the documents.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Languerand posted that a peaceful protest wouldn’t have been successful in overturning the election and that the violence was necessary, according to documents. In part, he said, “Do you think that the people in the building would’ve been swayed by a peaceful protest, even there were 2 or even 3 times as many people there?” according to documents.

He also said “I don’t want to sound like I’m condoning violence…HOWEVER, In the face of absolute tyranny violence is the only option,” according to documents. He also said he felt justified trying to overthrow the government.

“Some thoughts…Patriots, do not be lulled into this new age belief that Americans are supposed to be pacifists in the face of tyranny. Many of us know the truth of the assault on American freedom that in many ways is being lead by the CCP. We as a people have inalienable rights to certain things in this country. One of those things is the right to peacefully protest. Another is the right to overthrow a corrupt government. POTUS and General Flynn knew what was going to happen at the capitol [sic]. Even without Antifa there causing ruckus, Patriots still would’ve stormed that building I have no doubt whatsoever. The energy of that crowd was a force to reckon with. Do you think that the people in that building would’ve been swayed by a peaceful protest, even if there were 2 or even 3 times as many people there? You’re kidding yourself if you believe that they would’ve. They weren’t swayed by people invading the building, many of who might have actually done harm to them had they gotten ahold of them. People are angry, and rightfully so. We’ve been treated like deplorables for over four years now. Censored. Told to cover our faces, to close our businesses. Who is the enemy? Who is the enemy? Not a virus. I don’t want to sound like I’m condoning violence….HOWEVER, In the face of absolute tyranny violence is the only option. When the powers that be mean to poison us, make us infertile, and kill our children, the MEEK must be strong. POTUS and General Flynn know this, and do not think for a second that they do not support that part of our CONSTITUTIONAL LIBERTY AS AMERICANS. While the constitution [sic] does not specifically say anything about overthrowing the government, The Declaration of Independence, the document that founded this country and established our freedom from tyrants in the first place, absolutely does. U.S. Code has it as ‘organic laws of the United States” and is very much a part of LAW in this country. We have crossed a threshold. Americans are not pacifists and we will not let you take our freedom, no matter what the price. You can take that to the f****** bank.”

In an Instagram post Jan. 6, 2021, Languerand also referenced attending the Inauguration on Jan. 20 with a gun, even though he didn’t have a concealed carry permit, according to the documents.

Wow that is so amazing. I’m trying to plan to be downtown on the 20th but I gotta find a few patriots to buddy up with. I don’t have a CC permit and I don’t want to go down there alone. But I think we r gonna see a LOT happen before then too so we will see!! [emoji] Languerand instagram post 6:55 p.m. jan. 6, 2021

Languerand also implied in a post that he carried a gun to the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents. The government wasn’t able to validate his claim that he had a gun on Jan. 6, but they had significant concern that he did.

The feds argued that Languerand reacted to the violence with excitement and a desire to contribute to the violence rather than disgust and horror.

Languerand’s arrest

On April 15, Languerand was arrested at his grandparents’ home in Little River. He moved there after Jan. 6, according to documents. Inside of his room, law enforcement found a “large number” of weapons, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a magazine, a Stevens 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington Model 770 shotgun, a tactical vest, a pistol case, ammo and brass knuckles, according to the documents.

Courtesy: Court documents

Also in his room was a notebook with his writing. His entries referenced conspiracy theories, including QAnon and a page with references to “Washington DC Rally 0700,” “Emergency Supplies,” and “Firearms,” according to documents.

Languerand’s cell phone was also taken, which had references to Jan. 6 and the FBI, including an undated note that said “If you are ok with fraudulently certifying an election to win, then I’m ok with attacking a government building to stop you,” according to documents.

Another note was found, dated March 25, that said “A poem I wrote: Dear FBI, if you play nice, so will I. If you shoot my dog, we will all die,” according to documents.

A note from April 9 said “The FBI should really find a better hobby than intimidating and persecuting the patriots who stood up for the constitutional rights against the seditious infiltration of the psychopathic criminal mafia into the government that they have sworn to protect,” documents show.

Also found on Languerand’s phone were pictures of the Proud Boys leaders, the logo of the “Three Percenters” militia organization, pictures of a swastika, and images of him wearing a Guy Fawkes mask while holding weapons, documents show.

His grandparents consented to law enforcement searching a trailer in Vermont where he had lived prior to moving to Little River. More notebook pages were found that contained militaristic language that appeared to reference Washington D.C., according to documents. Outside of the trailer was an old pickup truck and a makeshift target both riddled with bullet holes.

Languerand did not cooperate with law enforcement and did not speak to them at the time of his arrest, according to the documents. The feds argued the notes found on his phone showed hostility towards law enforcement, specifically the FBI.

History of violence and conspiracy

Court documents show that authorities said Languerand had a “pattern of misconduct and violence that has persisted throughout his life, based on Languerand’s demonstrated willingness to allow his personal beliefs to override the rule of law,” according to documents.

In 2019, Languerand was the subject of a protective order that was issued by the Vermont Superior Court after he was accused of threats, harassment and stalking. According to documents. Languerand allegedly sent a “threatening text saying he is going to kill me, himself, or other people I associate with,” according to documents. He was also accused of threatening someone if they attended a certain party.

He was later charged with aggravated assault after he beat someone he was riding in a car with, documents show.

The feds said Languerand was a follower of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that centers around false allegations of child sex trafficking and pedophilia. He had “a pattern of following conspiracy theories into belligerent confrontations with the people around him,” according to documents.

Languerand was also accused of yelling at Black Lives Matter protesters and leaving a threating voicemail for a Morristown, Vermont, city employee about “purported pedophilic symbols on road barriers,” according to documents. He allegedly told the employee that he knows what he looks like and will be watching him.

According to the feds, Languerand once threatened a pizza restaurant over Instagram direct messages before showing up at the restaurant and shouting how they were running a child sex slave operation in the basement. After that incident, the Sheriff’s Department told local police “they deal with [Languerand] on a frequent basis, all for similar behavior,” according to documents.

In March 2019, during a traffic stop, Languerand became hostile and swore at the officers, saying he “hates cops,” according to the documents.

In May 2020, Languerand told a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call he “didn’t give a f*** who [the deputy] was and what [he] was doing,” according to documents.

Languerand was separated from the military after three years due to his drug use, according to documents.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison for his role in the riot. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service. The federal government was seeking a 51-month sentence.