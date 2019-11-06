Hundreds of officers search for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of officers are searching for a missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl that a Florida AMBER Alert was issued for Wednesday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Rose Williams was last seen at her home on Ivy Street Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, woke up Wednesday morning to find her back door open and her daughter missing from her room.

Taylor is described as being 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, and last known to be wearing purple and pink pajamas.

If you see Taylor or may know where she is, you’re urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

JSO says Brianna Williams is downtown at the sheriff’s office supporting in any way possible. Taylor’s father lives out of state.

There are over 100 officers involved in the search, including officials from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and FDLE.

