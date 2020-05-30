Hundreds gather in Hampton, Norfolk in protest of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people descended on Downtown Norfolk and Fort Monroe in Hampton Friday evening in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis Police officer earlier this week.

Black Lives Matter 757 organized two gatherings in Hampton Roads Friday called “blackout757.” Both began at 7:57 p.m. One was at Fort Monroe in Hampton near the pavilion, and another was in Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park and the surrounding area in Norfolk.

The group went live on Facebook showing the Hampton location filled with people, many holding up their phones and signs.

The signs read “Black Lives Matter and” “No justice, no peace, no police brutality.”

A livestream on the Black Lives Matter 757 Facebook page showed protesters walking eastbound toward the HRBT down the entrance ramp.

Stay with WAVY.com. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Posts: