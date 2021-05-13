Hummer with four containers of gasoline bursts into flames right after filling up at Florida gas station

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hummer burst into flames late Wednesday morning right after firefighters say the driver filled up several gas cans in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to South Alabama Avenue near West Grover Cleveland Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for the fire. When they got to the scene, they found a 2004 Hummer H2 on fire.

According to a spokesperson for Citrus County Fire Rescue, the driver had just filled up gas cans at the Texaco Food Mart near the scene. Firefighters found four 5-gallon containers filled with gasoline in the back of the Hummer.

(Citrus County Fire Rescue photo)

(Citrus County Fire Rescue photo)

Crews worked quickly and were able to put the fire out by 11:09 a.m.

Firefighters say one person was injured but refused to be transported for treatment, against medical advice. They did not say what the injury was nor how severe.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate and will determine the official cause of the fire. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was also notified and helped coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The fire comes as Tampa Bay officials urge people to not “panic buy” gasoline over fuel shortage concerns. Worry started to grow earlier this week when the Colonial Pipeline was forced to close due to a hack.

Authorities say there’s no need for concern in Tampa Bay because Florida gets 90% of its gas supply from cargo ships.