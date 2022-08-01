(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help.

The mountain communities have been hit by multiple rounds of rain since Thursday, sending water pouring down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, with entire towns being engulfed by water. The death toll has reached 37 as of Monday night but Gov. Beshear said it could take days to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation the storms left behind.

The National Weather Service has warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning, and an approaching heat wave could make things even more challenging for Eastern Kentucky residents.

Here’s how you can help the victims of this deadly flooding.

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster on Saturday. The move should speed the release of federal funds to help the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.