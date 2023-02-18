(NEXSTAR) – For the first time in 30 years, some of the NBA’s best will descend onto Salt Lake City for the league’s All-Star weekend. Some will be leaving with a pretty decent paycheck, depending on how they play.

Players will compete in a multitude of events, from the Rising Stars games for first- and second-year players on Friday; the dunk, 3-point, and skills competitions on All-Star Saturday; and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

While bragging rights may be on the line (Team LeBron has won every All-Star Game since the NBA divided teams based on votes instead of conference in 2018), so is prize money.

The prize payouts vary by event and what place the player finishes in.

For the Slam Dunk contest, players finishing third or fourth earn $20,000, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Finishing second leads to a $50,000 bonus, while the winner gets $100,000.

The winner of the 3-point competition lands a $50,000 prize, with the runner-up earning $35,000. A third-place finish is worth $25,000, while those finishing in fourth, fifth, and sixth earn $10,000 each, according to the CBA. There’s no prize allotment listed for players finishing seventh and eighth, and the NBA didn’t immediately respond to Nexstar’s request regarding whether these players walk away empty-handed.

It also isn’t clear how much those participating in Rising Stars games or skills competition stand to earn.

The players that win Sunday’s All-Star Game — either Team LeBron or Team Giannis — will each take home $100,000 thanks to a reported increase of $50,000 in 2018, NBC Sports reports. However, players on the losing team will receive only the $25,000 listed in the CBA.

Some of these prize payouts are more than NFL Pro Bowl players earned earlier this month.

For the first time, the All-Star Draft will take place an hour before the All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.