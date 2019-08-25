Houston astronaut accused of hacking ex-spouse’s bank account from space

HOUSTON (NBC) — A NASA astronaut is accused of hacking her estranged spouse’s bank account from space.

The allegations involve astronaut Anne McClain, who is involved in a custody and divorce dispute.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, Mcclain allegedly accessed the bank account while on board the International Space Station this year.

Mcclain’s estranged spouse, Summer Worden, says her bank provided evidence to her attorneys that McClain did access the account.

KPRC reports that Worden’s attorneys have formally complained to the NASA inspector general about the alleged breach.

An attorney representing McClain told The New York Times that McClain was checking the account to make sure the family’s finances were in order and stresses she did nothing improper.

Worden says their divorce is set to be finalized in October, but no court date has been set in the custody battle over a six-year-old son.