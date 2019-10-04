Breaking News
Man indicted on additional charges in kidnapping, death of Ashanti Billie

House panel subpoenas White House for Ukraine documents

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man enters the press area of the White House at dusk, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Washington. On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, President Donald Trump tweeted he has called off a secret Camp David meeting with Taliban and Afghanistan leaders. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has sent a subpoena to the White House demanding documents that could provide details on President Donald Trump’s effort to push Ukraine to produce information that could damage Joe Biden’s presidential run.

The subpoena was issued by the House Oversight and Reform Committee as part of Democrats’ impeachment investigation of Trump.

Trump has resisted Democratic attempts to produce documents and administration witnesses for the impeachment inquiry.

The subpoena seems likely to escalate the clash between the two branches of government.

Panel Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings had threatened the subpoena Wednesday, after the White House ignored two letters in September seeking the documents.

Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine when he used a July phone call to ask its president to investigate Biden for corruption, an unfounded allegation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories