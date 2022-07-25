The deadline to apply is Aug. 5 by 11:59 p.m. CT.

DALLAS (WAVY) — Hotels.com is looking for someone to travel back in time and spend their summer enjoying the company’s “10 best retro beach motels.”

Their chosen “Retro Beach Motelier” will be given a $10,000 stipend and $5,000 “salary” to spend on the suggested itinerary and snacks, and even bring a friend along for the adventure.

The motels extend all across the U.S. from Florida to Washington to even Maine. All of the chosen motels, like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami, have guest ratings of 7.5 or higher.

The “Motelier” is expected to leave the modern world behind, and live offline as if it were the 50’s by documenting the trip with a provided classic polaroid camera.

Hotels.com will also provide high SPF zinc, striped umbrellas, vintage sunglasses, a cooler, and a solar powered AM/FM radio to really dive into the 50’s beachside lifestyle.

“Travelers these days tend to search for all-inclusive hotels and resorts when planning their summer getaways, but our Retro Beach Motelier is out to prove that beach motels can be just as luxurious,” said Hotels.com spokesperson Melissa Dohmen.

Those interested in the 1950’s experience can apply, here.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The chosen Retro Beach Motelier will be notified by Aug. 12.

Applicants must be 21+. The full contest rules can be found here under the application.