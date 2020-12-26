Homicide investigation: Woman and toddler found dead in St. Louis County home Christmas night

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A woman and toddler were found dead inside a home on Christmas night. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane at around 7:00 pm to do a welfare check at a home.

They found 28-years-old Charese Garvin and 23 months old Alayah Butler suffering from fatal injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

So far, police have not released any information on suspects or a motive for the murders.

FOX 2 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more on this developing story.