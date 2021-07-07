Moments from the New York City Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade honoring essential workers on July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — New York City held a historic ticker-tape parade on Wednesday in honor of the essential workers who kept the city going through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hometown Heroes parade gave New Yorkers a chance to come out and show their appreciation for all those who showed up on the front lines over the past year.

There were many poignant moments at the celebration and these are some of our favorites:

Nurse Sandra Lindsay leads as grand marshal

Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay was the grand marshal of the Hometown Heroes parade.

Lindsay was the first person in the nation to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA authorized emergency use in December.

The health care worker smile as she waved to fellow New Yorkers who came to cheer and show support.

‘My mom’s a hero’

A little boy marching in the parade stopped to tell PIX11’s James Ford how much he appreciates his mom.

“My mom’s a hero,” he said.

A little boy proclaimed, “My mom’s a hero,” as he and his health care worker mother marched in the Hometown Heroes parade on July 7, 2021. Sen. Chuck Schumer cheered them on. (PIX11 News)

The boy’s mother, a health care worker, shouted out Coney Island Hospital.

“It’s been such a tough journey, and I’m so glad that we made it through,” she said.

‘We save lives!’

A group of health care workers representing the NYC Health + Hospitals system proudly chanted “We save lives!” as they marched down the Canyon of Heroes.

“We’re out here because we love what we do, and we kick ass,” one of the essential workers told PIX11’s Ford. “We save lives!”

Eric Adams walks alongside the heroes

A day after winning the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams showed his support for the essential workers at the Hometown Heroes parade.

“First responders are so important,” Adams told PIX11’s Greg Mocker.

“This sums it up right here…these first responders deserve pay equity,” Adams added while greeting a group of women holding signs calling for pay equity for EMS workers in the city.

“I know of the job they’ve done and I’m so proud that you’re here…We’re gonna fight hard. Finally, one of your own is gonna understand,” Adams said with a thumbs up.

Curtis Sliwa honors essential workers

Republican nominee for New York City mayor, Curtis Sliwa, showed his support for front-line workers and marched along the parade.

When asked about his thoughts on Eric Adams becoming the Democratic nominee for mayor, Sliwa said he has known the Brooklyn borough president for about 40 years. “Welcome to my world,” he said.

“I’m coming at you Eric,” he added.

Watch the Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade in full.