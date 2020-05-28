Homeless man accused of attacking, killing 94-year-old man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 94-year-old San Francisco man was attacked and killed on Monday morning while walking his dog.

The suspect, who is now facing murder charges, is a homeless man well known to others in the area.

The 94-year-old victim, identified by neighbors as Leo Hainzl, lived in his house on Sussex Street for close to 50 years.

“I think the real message is (as) a neighborhood, we are influenced by our neighbors and even though they may not be our best friends, they have a love for us and we have a love for them. That’s what people here love about this neighborhood and many people on Nextdoor have been posting their grief about the loss of Leo, and they’re concerned,” a neighbor said.

He was walking his dog on Elk Street at the entrance to Glen Canyon Park when he was killed Monday morning.

“Sounds like there was some sort of altercation with someone on the street and the guy on the street apparently had beat him up pretty badly,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said, adding that he was later found on the ground and was taken to the hospital.

“(Leo) was in critical condition and did not survive the day,” Mandelman said.

Police on patrol saw a man matching a description of the suspect at Glen Park’s Bay Area Rapid Transit station and arrested 53-year-old Peter Rocha.

Supervisor Mandelman said neighbors have been complaining about him for some time.

“We’ve been hearing from neighbors, he’s been out on the street threatening folks, they called police many many times, older folks felt very threatened in particular,” Mandelman said. “He has been a challenge in the neighborhood for sometime and the police have been out and talk to him and offered him services on many occasions … people knew he was suffering from mental illness, he was not taking his medication but the police were not able to get him services and nobody else was either.”

Rocha is now in custody being held without bail and faces charges of homicide, assault and elder abuse.