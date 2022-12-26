NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are ripple effects as thousands of passengers continue to be stranded in airports across the country due to winter weather, and it’s impacting passengers here at home at Norfolk International Airport.

Thousands of flights have either been canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend and Southwest Airlines looks to be hit the hardest.

According to Flight Aware, at least 15 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours alone at Norfolk International Airport.

Dozens of people waited in line at the Southwest Airlines’ ticket counter on Monday at Norfolk International to get answers about their flights.

Southwest says they were fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the country.

Shane King is one of many travelers just trying to get home. He’s headed back to San Antonio after visiting his son, who’s stationed in Norfolk.

“Every time I check the app it changes and now that I get here obviously we’re delayed,” King said.

On Christmas Day, thousands of flights were canceled all over the country, which is on top of the thousands canceled on Christmas Eve.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying:

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity. This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options. Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.” Southwest Airlines

Shane says he’s just hoping to board a plane soon.

“I mean I haven’t had this much trouble traveling in awhile,” King said.

And if you do make it out, your luggage might not make the trip with you. In Philadelphia, all the hectic cancellations have resulted in massive pile-ups of luggage.

One Norfolk traveler’s dad told 10 On Your Side his daughter’s luggage has been stuck in Chicago. This comes as he says she’s worried about her flight back being canceled on Tuesday.

In total, more than 5,000 flights have already been cancelled Monday across the country, and more than 1,300 are already canceled for Tuesday, so if you are flying make sure to check in with your airline ahead of time to see if anything has changed.