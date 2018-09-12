Highest rainfall amounts from tropical systems by state

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the maximum rainfall from tropical systems.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Florence is expected to drop amounts of more than 40″ of rain in some areas. If this happens, forecasters say this is beyond what has been seen/witnessed for the Carolinas.

Maximum rainfall caused by tropical systems (1950-2017)

Data: NOAA

