Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Highest rainfall amounts from tropical systems by state

National

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
raindrops-3216607_960_720_1536761772544-873702560

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the maximum rainfall from tropical systems.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Florence is expected to drop amounts of more than 40″ of rain in some areas. If this happens, forecasters say this is beyond what has been seen/witnessed for the Carolinas.

Maximum rainfall caused by tropical systems (1950-2017)

Move your mouse over each state to see the maximum rainfall and the storm name.

 
Data: NOAA

Mobile users click here to see the map.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10